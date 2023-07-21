Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

CJREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.