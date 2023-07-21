Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
