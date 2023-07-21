Cosmos Price Hits $9.44 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.44 or 0.00031603 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $72.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

