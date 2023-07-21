CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.68. 6,804,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,690. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.