Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.96 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

