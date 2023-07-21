CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.49 Per Share

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Performance
NCYF stock opened at GBX 47.27 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £243.34 million, a PE ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.77. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.80 ($0.72).
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
