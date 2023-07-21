CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.49 Per Share

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NCYF stock opened at GBX 47.27 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £243.34 million, a PE ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.77. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.80 ($0.72).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

