Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.