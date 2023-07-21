Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

