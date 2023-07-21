Credit Suisse Group Raises Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £198.70

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from £192.50 ($251.70) to £198.70 ($259.81) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($197.44) to £168 ($219.67) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($183.05) to £155 ($202.67) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16,410.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $105.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

