Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $14.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,911,331 shares of company stock valued at $47,263,385. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,127 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

