Critical Comparison: Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accell Group and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Accell Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accell Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 270.59%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Accell Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accell Group N/A N/A N/A $0.90 61.20 PLBY Group $249.00 million 0.51 -$277.70 million ($6.63) -0.26

This table compares Accell Group and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accell Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accell Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accell Group and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accell Group N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group -128.89% -13.27% -4.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Accell Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Accell Group

(Get Free Report)

Accell Group BV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The firm operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. It offers products under the brands of Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.