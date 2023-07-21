CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Update

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,098. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.80, a P/E/G ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

