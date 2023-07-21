Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $103.22 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.