Crown Castle Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 181.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,039. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.36. Crown Castle has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

