CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. 11,236,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

