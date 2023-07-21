CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 13,096,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,872,771. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 45,104.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

