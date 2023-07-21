CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.71, but opened at $31.94. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CSX shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 4,097,009 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.1% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

