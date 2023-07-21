Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
