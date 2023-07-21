Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 646 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.04. 185,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,871. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

