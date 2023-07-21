Curran Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after buying an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after buying an additional 608,288 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,944. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

