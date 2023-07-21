Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $317.45

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.45 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.91). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 352,818 shares traded.

Curtis Banks Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.47. The stock has a market cap of £205.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3,080.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal services.

