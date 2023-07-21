Curtis John Dobler Sells 3,727 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.