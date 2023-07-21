CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.42

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CyberAgent Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

