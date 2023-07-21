Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.26

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 114710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $478,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,953 shares of company stock worth $3,481,026. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

