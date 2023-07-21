Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 78,727 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,727 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 19,171,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,045,422. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.