Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 814 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Boit C F David lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $7,403,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.86.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $17.87 on Friday, hitting $556.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,820. The company has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.