Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,558 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 2.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $382,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $810.09. 109,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $816.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

