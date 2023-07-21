Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13), with a volume of 381 shares traded.
Dalradian Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.25.
Dalradian Resources Company Profile
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dalradian Resources
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.