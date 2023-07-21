DAO Maker Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $141.71 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $141.71 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

