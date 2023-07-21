DAO Maker Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002802 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $141.50 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

