Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.53

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 318032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 15.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.1861 dividend. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.