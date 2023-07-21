Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.52.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

