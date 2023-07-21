Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 28,794 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.06% of Sempra worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 302,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.38.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

