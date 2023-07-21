Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 692,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,727 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 85.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 534,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 32,875,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,145,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $253.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

