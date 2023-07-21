Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,729. The company has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.