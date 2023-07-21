Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.13% of CubeSmart worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

CUBE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 1,102,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,455. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

