Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 134,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $57,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $12.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.81. 7,588,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.64 and a one year high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.71.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

