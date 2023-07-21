Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 110 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.76. 1,054,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,730. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

