Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.06. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 11,252 shares traded.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 50.42% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
