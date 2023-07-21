Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($48.01).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($53.22) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.30) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 3,724 ($48.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,581.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10,361.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,473.32 ($32.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,145.84 ($54.21).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

