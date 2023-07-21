Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) & Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Critical Survey

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) and Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Decker Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Electric $3.76 billion 3.18 $472.22 million $8.01 25.95 Decker Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Decker Manufacturing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Electric 12.08% 48.56% 16.41% Decker Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lincoln Electric and Decker Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29 Decker Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus price target of $187.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.03%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Decker Manufacturing.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Decker Manufacturing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, it is involved in the retail business in the United States. Further, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico. The company serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications. It also provides shipping, technical assistance, product quality planning and production part approval processes. The company was formerly known as Decker Screw Products Company and changed its names to Decker Manufacturing Corporation in 1945. Decker Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Albion, Michigan.

