Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $225.12 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $14.67 or 0.00049290 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $225.12 million and $561,525.46 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00243017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031680 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 537.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,349,947 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

