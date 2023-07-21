Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,466 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Delek US worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 880.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Delek US Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,024. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

