Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $28,471,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delek US by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 783,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after buying an additional 686,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DK traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

