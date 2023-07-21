Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

