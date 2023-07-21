Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $53.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

