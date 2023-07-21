Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 439.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

