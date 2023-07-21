Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

DFAX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 73,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

