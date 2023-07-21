Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.62. 203,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.12. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

