DNB Markets Lowers Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) to Sell

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Danske started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

