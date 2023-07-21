Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $13,116.52 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $13,116.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.53. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.03.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

