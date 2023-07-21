Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.33 and traded as high as C$5.90. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 623 shares traded.
Dorel Industries Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$24.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.